'Monty Python' icon Terry Jones dies aged 77

It's an iconic Monty Python song.

Now one of the British comedy's biggest hits has lost one of its biggest stars, Terry Jones.

He was 77 and had been suffering from dementia.

Born in Wales in 1942, he was also a film director, historian, and poet.

But he was best known for his work on Monty Python.

He co-directed the team's first film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" and directed the subsequent "Life of Brian" and "The Meaning of Life." Fellow Python, Michael Palin, who met Jones at Oxford University, said he was "kind, generous, supportive, and passionate about living life to the full." The pair wrote comedy sketches in the 1960s before they teamed up with Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman, and U.S. film-maker Terry Gilliam to create Monty Python's Flying Circus.

They were still performing together on stage only six years ago.

John Cleese said: "It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away."