What Is A Coronavirus?

A new strain of virus from the same family responsible for the common cold and severe acute respiratory syndrome has killed at least nine people and sickened hundred more around the globe.
Rapid global response to the new coronavirus shows progress made since SARS

Rapid global response to the new coronavirus shows progress made since SARSPhoto by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Scientists think the new virus spreading rapidly through...
The Verge - Published

Coronavirus virus case found in the U.S.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the first case in the U.S. of the...
CBS News - Published


killuvsgf

mills ⁷ RT @CGTNOfficial: #ChinaToday in case you missed it - At least 543 coronavirus cases diagnosed in China, 17 dead https://t.co/aa5Tn5hf5L -… 3 seconds ago

fryan

💯Fergus Ryan RT @LiYuan6: While Beijing’s response to epidemic crisis has improved in some ways, it has regressed in others. It is censoring criticism.… 4 seconds ago

mikeymikedoha

Michael J Walker™️ RT @QuakerNana: “I can assure you, #influenza is going to cause many more thousands of hospitalizations & many thousands more deaths this w… 9 seconds ago

FadyChan4869xX

Fady RT @QuickTake: What exactly is coronavirus? Here's what you need to know about the China-linked mystery illness now confirmed in the U.S.… 10 seconds ago

niklasweymarn

Niklas von Weymarn RT @TomvdMolen: BREAKING: Authorities in #Wuhan, China are closing down the entire city, officially putting the city into a quarantine as #… 14 seconds ago

LaurenPelley

Lauren Pelley RT @NPRGoatsandSoda: How does Wuhan coronavirus compare to MERS, SARS and the common cold? Here is a look at the most well-known coronavi… 15 seconds ago

LouieFredo

AnnaMaria RT @CBSThisMorning: UP CLOSE: Officials in China are racing to contain a deadly new strain of virus that has infected almost 450 people and… 15 seconds ago

4n6chris

Chris G. Watching #Pandemic on @netflix because of what is going on with the #Coronavirus #PandemicHowToPreventAnOutbreak 18 seconds ago


Concerns growing about the spread of a deadly virus [Video]Concerns growing about the spread of a deadly virus

Concerns growing about the spread of a deadly virus.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:34Published

Cathay Pacific Agrees To Let Flight Attendants Wear Protective Masks In-Flight [Video]Cathay Pacific Agrees To Let Flight Attendants Wear Protective Masks In-Flight

Cathay Pacific Airways will allow all crew members and frontline employees to wear surgical masks on flights. Reuters reports the Hong Kong airline made the call due to concerns over a new..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

