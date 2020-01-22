Passenger hospitalised in St Petersburg with suspected coronavirus symptoms 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:48s - Published Passenger hospitalised in St Petersburg with suspected coronavirus symptoms A passenger at Pulkovo airport has been hospitalised today (January 22) at Botkin hospital with suspected symptoms of the coronavirus that broke out in China. 0

