Harry, Meghan's Canada Move: Archie's Accent

Dominic Lipinski/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will relinquish royal duties starting this spring and plan to split their time between the UK and Canada.

That means their son, Archie, will likely grow up around peers and playmates who have primarily Canadian accents.

Archie will likely have a Canadian accent, an expert told Insider, although it&apos;s possible he could develop a hybrid Canadian/English accent.

Prince Harry 'arrives in Canada' to join Meghan and Archie after couple quit royal duties

Duke of Sussex says he had 'no other option' but to 'step back' and forge new life with family
Independent - Published


SAYLOR Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Canada move could cost taxpayers $1.3M per year in security expenses https://t.co/bUbgzzWq5F 1 week ago


