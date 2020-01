Midday Wednesday Weather Update: 50s By Saturday 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:26s - Published Matt Peterson has the latest forecast. Matt Peterson has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Midday Wednesday Weather Update: 50s By Saturday I'LL SAY YOU TALK ABOUTUMBRELLA MAYBE A HARD HAT.THAT'S A LITTLE BIT MORELOGICAL.WELL, YOU KNOW, WE AREGOING TO BE COLD HERE TODAY.IT'S NOT GOING TO BE AS COLDAS IT WAS EARLY IN THE WEEKWHICH IS GOOD NEWS FOR US BUTIF YOU'RE SOMEONE WHO LIKES TOSKI, IT'S A GOOD AFTERNOON TOMAYBE HIT THE SLOPES UP THEREAT JACK FROST AND BIG BOULDER.IT IS A DAY WHERE THE SNOW ISJUST BEGGING FOR SOMEONE TOCOME DOWN AND ENJOY THEMSELVESON THESE LOVELY LOVELYAFTERNOONS WHERE WE HAVEPLENTY OF SUNSHINE.TEMPERATURES, AGAIN, WARMERTHAN THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS.PRETTY SEASONABLE FOR US.AS YOU TAKE A LOOK RIGHT NOWWE'RE JUMPING FROM WHERE WEWERE THIS MORNING WHICH WAS INTHE 20'S AND TEENS ACROSS MUCHOF THE AREA NOW UP INTO THE30'S SO THAT'S GOOD NEWS FORUS.HIGH PRESSURE IN CONTROL OFCOURSE ALLOWING THAT SUN TOREALLY WARM US PRETTY QUICKLYSO WE'RE NOW UP TO 33 DEGREESIN PHILLY, 33 ALSO ALLENTOWN,29 RIGHT NOW UP THERE IN THEPOCONO MOUNTAINS A LITTLE BITWARMER AS YOU HEAD INTO SOUTHJERSEY, 36 IN MILLVILLE ASWELL AS WILDWOOD.39 IN ATLANTIC CITY THATTEMPERATURE COMING IN FROM THEAIRPORT.LATER THIS AFTERNOON,PLENTIFUL SUNSHINE FOR US.AGAIN THAT HIGH PRESSURE IS INCONTROL.IT'S GOING TO FEEL REAL NICEOUT THERE COMPARED TO THE 30'STHAT WE HAD EARLIER IN THEWEEK WITH OUR HIGH TEMPERATUREOF 40 DEGREES AND THE REALLYSTRONG WHIPPING WINDS FROM THELAST COUPLE OF DAYS, THAT ISFOR AT LEAST THE TIME BEING ATHING OF THE PAST.NOW, OUR TEMPERATURES ARE ONTHE RISE.AGAIN LIKE I SAID IT WAS INTHE 30'S MONDAY AND TUESDAY.WE'RE GOING TO GET TO ABOUT 40 DEGREES TODAY ANDYESTERDAY'S HIGH TEMPERATUREOFFICIALLY WAS 35 BUT BY THEEND OF THE WEEK WE CLIMB ALLTHE WAY TO 49.THAT'S OUR FORECASTED HIGHTEMPERATURE ON FRIDAY.SO, WE'RE GOING TO GO FROMABOUT 5 DEGREES BELOW AVERAGETO ALMOST 10 DEGREES ABOVEAVERAGE IN REALLY JUST THEFIVE DAYS FROM MONDAY TOFRIDAY.STORM SCAN3 FOR US, THOUGH,ALL EYES AFTER THIS WEEKLOOKING TO THE WEEKEND AS WEWAIT FOR ANOTHER WEATHER MAKERTO COME ROLLING ON IN.RIGHT NOW IT'S AFFECTS THENATION'S MIDSECTION.WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES FROMMINNESOTA BACK DOWN THROUGHKANSAS AND INTO MISSOURI ASWELL SO SHOWER ANDTHUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY EVENDOWN INTO DALLAS, TEXAS, BACKDOWN TOWARDS THE DEEP SOUTH ATTHIS POINT SO, AGAIN, YOU SEEA REALLY WIDE RANGE OFPRECIPITATION ASSOCIATED WITHTHIS SYSTEM.LET'S JUMP YOU AHEAD THEN INTOSATURDAY MORNING.THIS IS SEVEN -- I SHOULD SAY4:00 A.M. ON SATURDAY MORNING.LOOKING AT RAIN SHOWERSALREADY COMING INTO A LOT OFAREA.TEMPERATURES COULD STILL BECOLD ENOUGH UP TOWARDS THEPOCONO MOUNTAINS THAT WE SEE ALITTLE BIT OF SNOW OR SOMEWINTRY MIX TO START THINGSOUT.THERE ACTUALLY IS EVEN ACHANCE FOR SOME FREEZING RAINHERE ON FRIDAY NIGHT INTOBY THE TIME WE GET TO SATURDAYAFTERNOON, REALLY WARM AIRGETTING PUMPED IN ON SOMEPRETTY STRONG SOUTHERLY WINDSSO THAT'S WHY ALMOST EVERYBODYIS TALKING ABOUT JUST PLAINRAIN THROUGH SATURDAYAFTERNOON.NOW, YOU DO SEE THERE IS ACHANCE THAT IN THOSE HIGHELEVATIONS OF THE POCONOSTEMPERATURES DO STAY COLDENOUGH THAT WE GET A LITTLEBIT OF THAT SLUSHY MIX TO HANGON IN THE POCONO MOUNTAINS BUTOVERALL THAT'S REALLY THE ONLYSPOT THAT WILL REALLY BELOOKING AT ANY REALSUBSTANTIAL CHANCE FOR WINTRYPRECIPITATION WITH THISSYSTEM.AS WE HEAD TOWARDS THE EVENINGAND THEN OVERNIGHT AS WELLCOLD AIR STARTS TO WRAP BACKIN AND BY SUNDAY MORNING ANDTHEN SUNDAY NIGHT ESPECIALLYWE COULD EVEN SEE AGAIN SNOWTAKE OVER, MAYBE EVEN ONSUNDAY AFTERNOON A COUPLE OFLIGHT RAIN SHOWERS WORK THEIRWAY BACK DOWN TOWARDS THEPHILADELPHIA AREA.BUT OVERALL THIS WILL PRETTYMUCH BE A SATURDAY EVENT.SO, 40 DEGREES FOR OUR HIGHTODAY.MORE MID TO UPPER 40'S THROUGHTHURSDAY AND FRIDAY.50'S WITH THE RAIN FOR MOST OFUS ON SATURDAY BUT THEN YOUEVEN SEE EVEN BEHIND THISSYSTEM EARLY IN THE NEXT WEEKNOT TEMPERATURES THAT DIP DOWN





