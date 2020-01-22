Trump's lawyers 'loose with the truth' like him: Schumer 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published Trump's lawyers 'loose with the truth' like him: Schumer U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday before opening arguments began in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, the lawyers for Trump 'seemed' to be 'loose with the truth' like the president. 0

