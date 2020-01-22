Global  

Trump's lawyers 'loose with the truth' like him: Schumer

Trump's lawyers 'loose with the truth' like him: Schumer

Trump's lawyers 'loose with the truth' like him: Schumer

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday before opening arguments began in President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial, the lawyers for Trump &apos;seemed&apos; to be &apos;loose with the truth&apos; like the president.
