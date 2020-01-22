San Diego celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. at annual parade

Thousands paid tribute to the civil rights icon in one of the nation's largest MLK parades.

FOX 5 San Diego San Diego celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in Sunday's 40th annual parade. https://t.co/eW2EpHsQ8z 3 days ago

Ivey McClelland 💖🎥🎶 RT @fox5sandiego : San Diego celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in Sunday's 40th annual parade. https://t.co/eW2EpHsQ8z 3 days ago

sdce.edu San Diego's 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade drew dozens of organizations to the Embarcadero Sunday aftern… https://t.co/J0NicjWxq5 2 days ago

Carlos Turner Cortez RT @sdce : San Diego's 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade drew dozens of organizations to the Embarcadero Sunday afternoon. https://t… 2 days ago