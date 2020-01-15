Global  

Democrat Candidate Tom Steyer Responds To Donald Trump's Morning Tweets With A Challenge

After some rude remarks from President Donald Trump, Democrat candidate Tom Steyer shares his reaction to the tweets.

After some rude remarks from President Donald Trump, Democrat candidate Tom Steyer shares his reaction to the tweets. He also admits he could care less for the president's comments and says, "Bring it on Donald."




