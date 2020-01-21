Infrared thermal scanning displays the temperature of arriving travellers at Hong Kong International Airport as coronavirus spre

Hong Kong International Airport are checking the temperatures of arriving airline passengers and adopting rigorous temperature screening procedures in response to a new coronavirus.

The video, filmed on Wednesday (January 22), shows cameras displaying the temperature of arriving travellers, officers carrying out temperature checks on some passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport, and automatic dispensers offered disinfecting gels in the arrival hall of the airport.

Thermal screening displays the temperature of passengers, as officers monitor these screens to identify possible persons suffering from fever.

Hong Kong quarantined a 39-year-old man on Wednesday (January 22) after the city's first preliminary positive result in a test for the new coronavirus, authorities said.