Boeing Does Not Expect 737 Max Jet to Gain Approval Until Mid-Year

Boeing Does Not Expect 737 Max Jet to Gain Approval Until Mid-Year

Boeing Does Not Expect 737 Max Jet to Gain Approval Until Mid-Year

Boeing says it do not expect to gain approval for the grounded 737 Max jets until later this year after saying they expected the jet to be back in the air by March.

This is all due to potential certifications and regulatory concerns.
