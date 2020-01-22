Global  

The Prince of Wales meets Greta Thunberg

The Prince of Wales met climate activist Greta Thunberg in Davos on Wednesday after telling world leaders "we simply cannot waste any more time" in the battle to save the planet.

In a keynote address at the World Economic Forum, Charles urged government and business chiefs to help the private sector lead "the world out of the approaching catastrophe".
