Camp Fire survivors transitioning out of Gridley FEMA trailers

Deadline for camp fire survivors living in fema trailers is about four months away... but some are already transitioning out of those temporary homes.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato spoke to one couple preparing for a move.

Jafet where are these trailers located?

The trailers are on industrial park drive just off west liberty road and highway 99 - south of gridley.

Clay ackerman and leann buttelo have lived in gridley for several months now since their home in butte valley was destroyed by the camp fire.

They say help from fema is inconsistent.

Now they're hoping to move to casper wyoming - as their*ne* permanent home.

They tell me they've enjoyed the community's hospitality.

"i mean i used to work out here when i was younger.

I mean i've never had a problem with these people here they've been awesome and very helpful.

Very welcoming too."

Currently everyon* in a fema trailer will have to move on by may 12th of this year.

But butte county deputy chief administrator - casey hatcher says the county has already requested a one year extension of that deadline.

That request -- is still pending fema approval.

Jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

Clay and leann add that most of their family members who survived the camp fire have now lived out of state because of high rent and fire danger.

### you're never