Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Makes Notorious B.I.G. Reference | Billboard News

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Makes Notorious B.I.G. Reference | Billboard News

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Makes Notorious B.I.G. Reference | Billboard News

The impeachment trial for Donald Trump is underway, and one thing we never thought we'd hear in a situation like that is a Biggie reference.
