Taylor Swift: 'Miss Americana' Trailer

(CNN) Taylor Swift went into hiding for a year and emerged a new person.

Her new Netflix documentary appears to give viewers a peek inside that process.

The new trailer for "Miss Americana" was released by the streaming service today, giving Swift's loyal followers their first look at the highly anticipated project.
Taylor Swift Says She Feels Good About 'Not Being Muzzled Anymore' in 'Miss Americana' Trailer - Watch! (Video)

Taylor Swift is feeling free to speak her mind. The first trailer for the “Look What You Made Me...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineClashLainey GossipBillboard.com


Taylor Swift Netflix Documentary 'Miss Americana' Gets Release Date

Taylor Swift‘s highly anticipated Netflix documentary Miss Americana now has a release date! The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizJust Jared JrClashLainey GossipMashableBillboard.comE! Online



daniellenacpil

Dani 👑 RT @billboard: .@taylorswift13 gives a sneak peek at the hard road she traveled to find her truest self in the first official trailer for #… 9 seconds ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Taylor Swift is set to release new song 'Only The Young' The US pop superstar recorded the track for her upcoming N… https://t.co/VPCDmhejB4 33 seconds ago

theonlyjuliee

Julie RT @impanswiftual: Calvin Harris, Tim Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn all appear in Miss Americana The Taylor swift fandom: 38 seconds ago

starxsuppie

Che ★ RT @Variety: #MissAmericana, the Netflix documentary on Taylor Swift, is opening #SundanceFilmFestival. Variety goes inside the making of t… 45 seconds ago

Singgu_Mariana

Ida Singgu RT @people: Miss Americana Trailer Promises Raw Take on Taylor Swift's Career: 'Been a Long Time Coming' https://t.co/fDdeFRmNRl 2 minutes ago

SnchzShntl

Mahiwaga✨ RT @cnnphilippines: Taylor Swift went into hiding for a year and emerged a new person. Her new Netflix documentary appears to give viewers… 2 minutes ago

BitnewsL

BitNEWS Live ₿ 🚀 Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’ Trailer Is a Love Letter to Fake Political Courage https://t.co/hbdp82rmDi 2 minutes ago

brucekenneway

)))ANOINTED BY MY SAVIOUR CHRIST JESUS((( RT @Variety: Variety's #Sundance Issue: Taylor Swift is no longer polite at all costs https://t.co/wpsIstv7K1 https://t.co/NE8aa9eXio 3 minutes ago


Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana' Trailer Is Here | Billboard News [Video]Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana' Trailer Is Here | Billboard News

Taylor Swift gives a sneak peek at the hard road she traveled to find her truest self in the first official trailer for her upcoming Netflix special, 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana.'

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:30Published

Taylor Swift to release new song Only The Young [Video]Taylor Swift to release new song Only The Young

Taylor Swift to release new song Only The Young The pop superstar recorded the track for her upcoming Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana', which is set to hit the streaming service on January 31. The..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:06Published

