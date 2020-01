McFarland Planning Commission meeting draws crowd over possible ICE facility

COMMISSION MEETING -- DOZENSCOMINGTO ATTEND -- AFTER CITYOFFICIALS ANNOUNCED THATAN ICE DETENTION FACILITY THERE-- THAT WAS ORIGINALLYSUPPOSED TO CLOSE -- MAY GETREPURPOSED AS A "PROCESSINGFACILITY" -- AFTER A NEWCONTRACT WAS SECURED BY GEOGROUP WITHICE...GEO GROUP REPRESENTATIVES SAYINGTHE NEW PLAN FOR THEFACILITY WOULD BE GOOD FOR THECOMMUNITY OF MCFARLAND..."THE REASON WHY I THINK ITS AGOODBENEFIT TO THE COMMUNITY IS THATICE PROCESSING HAPPENS ALL OVERTHE UNITED STATES, REGARDLESS IFITS IN MCFARLAND, CHICAGO OR NEWYORK.

IN THISCASE, PEOPLE WOULD BE LOSINGTHEIR JOBS FROM THE ONE FACILITYINMCFARLAND, BUT WILL NOW HAVE ANOPPORTUNITY TO BE EMPLOYED BYTHENEWLY RE-PURPOSED FACILITY."GEO GROUP-- RUNS THE MESA VERDEICE PROCESSINGCENTER IN BAKERSFIELD -- AND HASREQUESTEDAMENDING THE PERMITS FOR ITSGOLDEN STATE AND CENTRALVALLEY FACILITIES TO BE RE-PURPOSED.BUT FEEDBACK FROM THE PUBLIC ATTONIGHT'S MEETING WASOVERWHELMING -- WITH MANYPROTESTING THE MEETING OUTSIDE-- SAYING THEY WERE HAPPIER WITHTHE FACILITY ORIGINALLY BEINGCLOSED -- AND WOULD RATHER NOTHAVE ICE IN THEIR COMMUNITYAT ALL IN ANY SHAPE OR FORM..."AS FAR AS WE'RE CONCERNED, ONCEICE GETS JURISDICTION TO OURCITY, THEY ARE GOING TO BE ABLETO RAID HOMES, STORES ANDSCHOOLS AND TAKE PEOPLE AWAYTHAT ARE UNDOCUMENTED.MCFARLAND IS A MAJORITYUNDOCUMENTED.

WITHOUT THEM THEREIS NO ECONOMY, WITHOUT THEUNDOCUMENTED, THERE IS NOMCFARLAND."ONLY AROUND 50 PEOPLE WEREALLOWED TO SIT INSIDE WHILE THEMEETING TOOK PLACE.THOSE IN SUPPORT OF GEOPRESENTED A DIFFERENT VIEW.CARRYING SIGNS THAT SAID"FAMILIES NEED JOBS" AND"PLEASE SAVE OUR JOBS."THE MCFARLAND PLANNINGCOMMISSION DID NOT TAKE ACTIONON THE ISSUE AT TONIGHT'SMEETING.ACCORDING TO OFFICIALS WITH THECOMMISSION -- ANOTHERPUBLIC COMMENT WILL BE HELD INSIX MONTHS BEFORE ADECISION IS MADE ON THE PERMITS.