Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Brags About Impeachment: ‘We Have All The Material’

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Trump Brags About Impeachment: ‘We Have All The Material’

Trump Brags About Impeachment: ‘We Have All The Material’

During a news conference at the World Economic Forum, President Trump bragged that “they don’t have the material,” seeming to refer to the documents the White House has refused to turn over to the Senate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Factbox - 'They don't have the material': Quotes on Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Here are some key quotes from Wednesday, the first day the U.S. Senate heard the Democrats' case for...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters


House impeachment managers target top Trump defense attorney Cipollone, claim he is 'material witness'

House Democrats prosecuting the Trump impeachment case took aim Tuesday at White House Counsel Pat...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

swell

Swell 🎸 🚵‍♀️ 🌊 🌊 RT @darndifino: #Dolt45*'s strategy of obstructing justice seems to be working so well he JUST HAS to brag about it! Trump Brags About Conc… 14 seconds ago

jtkstc

Shawn Owen RT @essenviews: Trump brags about withholding evidence from impeachment trial: "We're doing very well," Trump said of his legal team. "I th… 1 minute ago

PhilipCJames

Philip C James 🕷️ RT @RedTRaccoon: Trump Brags About Concealing Impeachment Evidence: ‘We Have All the Material, They Don’t’ *Cough* Obstruction https://t.… 2 minutes ago

newsin140chrctr

WTFCongress And still, you sit there with your thumb up your ass. ⁦@senrobportman#RublesRobPortman Trump Brags About Conceal… https://t.co/DxeiZMZjHb 2 minutes ago

videodrummer

Peter J. Pezzulo Trump Brags About Concealing Impeachment Evidence: 'We Have All the Material, They Don't' https://t.co/2n66L90lea 2 minutes ago

CoffeeBean26

Coffee Bean Yep, we are just getting played. Are you paying attention, Sen Ron Johnson? Wisconsin is. #wipolitics #wisdems… https://t.co/p2rX2fknuh 2 minutes ago

cheesebun1950

Canadian4 President Bernie Sanders 2020 Trump Brags About Concealing Impeachment Evidence: ‘We Have All the Material, They Don’t’ #ImpeachmentSham… https://t.co/WXQb4kHwr8 3 minutes ago

mickivoss

Fed up in Illinois Trump brags about obstructing Congress during remarks about his impeachment trial for obstructing Congress - https://t.co/q0xwi0dem8 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.