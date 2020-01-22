Global  

China issues travel warning as virus deaths surge

China issues travel warning as virus deaths surge

China issues travel warning as virus deaths surge

Officials say efforts to control the outbreak are at a critical stage as fatalities double in a day.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Deaths Are So Far Mostly Older Men, Many With Health Issues

As China releases details about the 17 people who have died in the outbreak, a well-known SARS expert...
NYTimes.com - Published


PegJean10

I'M A MOM RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: #China says that #coronavirus infections increased from 2,887 to 4,515 *an increase of 56% in a single day*.… 25 seconds ago

abufawaz24

Israil Malik 🇮🇳 RT @guardian: Coronavirus: China death toll rises to 106 with first fatality in Beijing – live updates https://t.co/fOBRZuF9zd 2 minutes ago

LydiaMFanfan

Lydia Maria Fanfan RT @Laurie_Garrett: The @StateDept alert against visiting China is: “Level 3 Warning: Avoid all nonessential travel to China” & “Level 4: D… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UArizona issues health alert for coronavirus [Video]UArizona issues health alert for coronavirus

The Campus Health Center at the University of Arizona is offering tips for travelers and people who have recently traveled to China.

China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus [Video]China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus

China's National Health Commission is providing an update on coronavirus outbreak.

