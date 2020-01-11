Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Manchester United Made A £30m Play for Blue's Youngest Player, 16-Year-Old Jude Bellingham

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Manchester United Made A £30m Play for Blue's Youngest Player, 16-Year-Old Jude Bellingham

Manchester United Made A £30m Play for Blue's Youngest Player, 16-Year-Old Jude Bellingham

Manchester United Made A £30m Play for Blue's Youngest Player, 16-Year-Old Jude Bellingham
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United make £25m transfer move for Birmingham City’s teenage sensation Jude Bellingham

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid for Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham. The...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

marciano_united

MarcianoUnited RT @SkySportsPL: Manchester United have made a bid in excess of £30m for Birmingham's 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, Sky Sports Ne… 10 minutes ago

tuhinsen87

van Persie's header RT @StretfordPaddck: BREAKING NEWS: Sky Sports have confirmed that Manchester United have made a £30M bid for Birmingham's Jude Bellingham… 12 minutes ago

Napyy03

Allahisgreat RT @TransfersLlVE: Manchester United have made a bid of £30m for Birmingham's 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. https://t.co/UCKXTRpg… 1 hour ago

jakehardy25

Jake (BOXING UK) RT @sportbible: BREAKING: Manchester United have made a bid in excess of £30m for Birmingham's 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham (Sky… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

What makes Bellingham a hot property? [Video]What makes Bellingham a hot property?

With Manchester United making a £30m bid for Jude Bellingham, Mark McAdam explains what the 16-year-old has to offer on Good Morning Transfers.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:11Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Rashford is top-class [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Rashford is top-class

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid tribute to Marcus Rashford after the 22-year-old marked his 200th Manchester United appearance with two goals in a 4-0 defeat of Norwich. Rashford is the third youngest player..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.