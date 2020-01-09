"unjection?".

The tri-cities chinese american association is now cancelling its chinese new year celebration.

This comes as the first case of wuhan coronavirus was confirmed in seattle..

In an email, the asscociation says many of their memebers and friends are concerned that it would spread and want to avoid crowds and public gatherings.

They decided to cancel the chinese new year celebration on january 25 due to safety concerns.

A highly controversial housing development for the homeless in pasco is not moving forward, at least for now.

Last night the city of pasco voted to not authorize the sale of property in east pasco, which had a full asking price offer from a catholic charity.

Catholic charities of eastern washington -- a spokane-based nonprofit -- wants to build a 52-unit facility in the area of east pasco on heritage drive.

Several bills in the washington legislative session have already moved on in the process.

House bill 10-56 was passed this week and would set up a system to help businesses look out for their employees experiencing domestic violence.

The bill's author - said between 2006 and 2015 - almost 6- hundred washingtonians were killed from domestic violence... and the work place is often the only safe space for victims. the pendleton children's center is planning to open a child care center... but first - they want to hear from you.

An online survey asks parents what they are looking for in child care..

And asks businesses what their emplyee's needs are.

The high-quality, non-profit center is planned to open this year.

You can find the survey at pendleton-child- care-center-dot-org.

> a kennewick emergency vet clinic is making strides with technology.

Horse heaven hills pet urgent care said its different than a traditional one -- providing lower radiation, faster imaging, and clearer images at less of a cost.

One of the biggest perks is patients now don't have go to w-s-u for x-rays.

Dry start with plenty of clouds and temps in the 30s and 40s.

A winter weather adivsory is in place for the mountains today through thursday morning.

Planning out your day look for rain showers developing this morning into the afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

Futurecast shows the rain today with spotty rain showers thursday into friday.

On the 7day look for more wet weather over the weekend with low 50s saturday and sunday.

More 50s next week with dry day monday and more rain tuesday.

Congrats denise stocker, you were the first person to email me. You won a special gift package put together by tagaris winery..i will be in contact with you on how to get your gift.

You won a special gift package put together by tagaris winery..i will be in contact with you on how to get your gift.

