Are Pogba's Man Utd days numbered?

Are Pogba's Man Utd days numbered?

Are Pogba's Man Utd days numbered?

The Transfer Show discusses the future of Paul Pogba and whether his agent Mino Raiola has hinted at his Old Trafford exit
Man Utd chase Bruno Fernandes transfer as chiefs accept 'Paul Pogba's days are numbered'

Man Utd chase Bruno Fernandes transfer as chiefs accept 'Paul Pogba's days are numbered'Bruno Fernandes is believed to be close to completing a transfer to Manchester United with Paul...
Daily Star - Published

Manchester United to blame for Marcus Rashford injury – ‘Now I know why Paul Pogba goes away for rehab’, says Jamie O’Hara

Jamie O’Hara has SLAMMED Manchester United and insists they are to blame for Marcus Rashford’s...
talkSPORT - Published


mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Paul Pogba's Manchester United days appear to be numbered. The club has failed his ambitions https://t.co/VlQUMRstrz https://t.co/D65WfLfyv3 1 hour ago

ParierAutrement

Parier autrement Paul Pogba’s Manchester United days appear to be numbered. The club has failed his ambitions https://t.co/sYk9bSLR6Z https://t.co/upDmN87oVq 1 hour ago

FOXFOOTBALL

FOX Sports Football Paul Pogba's Manchester United days appear to be numbered. His agent believes the club has failed his ambitions...… https://t.co/TtMFsJrSUZ 1 hour ago

CBarhale

Chinmay Barhale @ManUtdMEN Clearest indication that Pogba's days are numbered. 3 days ago

meet_mehta09

Meet M Ψ RT @ManUnitedZone_: Senior #mufc figures are beginning to accept that Paul Pogba’s days at Old Trafford are numbered. #muzone [Standard] 4 days ago

