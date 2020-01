Veteran's Voice: A love story decades in the making 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:23s - Published Veteran's Voice: A love story decades in the making The two were high school sweethearts then lost touch when she moved and he joined the military. Then, they reconnected decades later. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Veteran's Voice: A love story decades in the making DON'T WORRY - THIS ONE HAS AHAPPILY EVER AFTER -ON THIS WEEK'S VETERAN'S VOICE- 13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER LEAHPEZZETTI SHOWS YOU - HOW SOMEOF THE BEST THINGS IN LIFE AREWORTH WAITING FOR.KG NEW YEARS EVE - A TIME OFCELEBRATION - AND A TIME FORBEGINNINGS FOR DAN BRADFORD ANDSHERRY VOJTASZEK.BRADFORD---A GUITARIST---REMEMBERS SEEING HER FOR THEFIRST TIMEAT A PARTY WHERE HE WAS PLAYINGWITH HIS BAND WOW JUST WOWSHE FELT THE SAME WAY.HE LOOKED AT ME WITH THOSE BLUEEYES AND I JUST GOT ALL WEAKINSIDE, SHIVERY A LOVE STORYBEGAN THE TWO "WENT STEADY"FOR THEIR FINAL YEAR OF HIGHSCHOOL IN 1960.WE DATED ALL SENIOR YEAR ANDWENT TO EACH OTHERS PROMS ANDLIVES - BOTH EVENTUALLY MARRIEDOTHER PEOPLE AND STARTEDFAMILIES.DAN SPENT FOUR YEARS IN THENAVY THEN FOUR IN THE AIR FORCEAS A WEATHER FORECASTER - A BIGTASK DURING VIETNAM.IF WE WERE GOING TO GO TO WARAND USE NUCLEAR WEAPONS, THEYWOULD WANT THE WEATHER FORECASTFOR THE TARGETS HE SAYS SOME OFTHE MEMORIES REMAIN WITH HIM -LIKE FLYING HOME IN A PLANEFULL OF COFFINS.THAT REALLY MADE AN IMPRESSIONON ME.THERE WAS NO FLAGS THERE WAS NORECEPTION COMMITTEE, THERE WASJUST A FORKLIFT TO START TAKINGTHE BOXES OFF AND I STILL DREAMABOUT THAT ONE DECADES LATER -DAN FOUND HIMSELF DIVORCED ANDHEARD SHERRY'S HUSBAND HADPASSED SO HE TOOK A CHANCE.MY PHONE RANG AND I PICKED ITUP AND I PICKED IT UP AND THISVOICE SAID HI SHERRY DO YOUKNOW WHO THIS IS AND I SAIDTHAT VOICE SOUNDS VERY FAMILIARWELL I WAS VERY LUCKY THERE WASA CHAIR BEHIND ME BECAUSE IWENT THUMP DOWN INTO THE CHAIR42 YEARS LATER - THEY FOUNDTHEMSELVES BACK IN LOVE - THENSHERRY MADE A DISCOVERY.I'D FELT LIKE I'D LOOKED INTOTHIS MAN'S SOUL DAN HAD WRITTENABOUT HIS TIME IN THE MILITARY.I PUT THEM IN A BOX FOR 30YEARS AND COULDN'T LOOK AT THEMSHERRY FOUND HIS WRITINGS SHEHAD BEEN AN ENGLISH TEACHER SOWITH HER EDITING HELP - SHEENCOURAGED DAN TO ENTER ALIGHT WITHOUT SHERRY'SENCOURAGEMENT AND EDITING TOMAKE SURE MY DYSLEXIA DIDN'TSPILL OVER INTO THE WRITTENPAGE SINCE THEN - HE'S WRITTEN13 BOOKS - FROM CHILDRENSSTORIES TO WESTERNS - FINDINGHEALING EACH TIME.IT'S LIKE TALKING TO SOMEBODYBUT YOU DON'T HAVE TO WORRYABOUT WHAT THEY THINK ABOUTWHAT YOU'VE JUST SAID THAT'STHE THERAPY PART, IT'S THETHOUGHTS THAT ARE SO DEEP THATI DON'T PONDER OVER THEM, THEYJUST COME OUT THE PUBLISHEDAUTHOR--- NOW LIVING HIS OWNLOVE STORY.FOR US TO HAVE FOUND EACH OTHERNOW IS EVEN BETTER BECAUSEWE'RE AT A POINT WHERE WE CANREALLY APPRECIATE WHAT WE HAVEAN APPRECIATION DECADES IN THEMAKING - BUT DEFINITELY WORTHWAITING FOR.LEAH PEZZETTI 13 ACTION NEWS.VETERAN'S VOICE IS SPONSORED BYLEXUS OF LAS VEGAS AND LEXUS OFHENDERSON.IF YOU HAVE A VETERAN WHOSHOULD BE FEATURED ON OURWEEKLY SERIES ABOUT OUR HEROES- EMAIL VETERANS VOICE AT KTNVDOT COM.A HEALTH ALERT ABOUT YOUR





