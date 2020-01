23ABC Midday News | January 22, 2020

11AM, I'M DANIELLEKERNKAMP.GRIEF COUNSELORS AND EXTRASECURITY WILL ARE ATFOOTHILL HIGH SCHOOL TODAY..FOLLOWING A DEADLY STABBINGNEAR CAMPUS THAT LEFT ONEJUVENILE DEAD AND ANOTHERINJURED.DEPUTIES WERE CALLED TO FOOTHILLROAD AND WEEDPATCHHIGHWAY..

TO REPORTS OF SEVERALHUNDREDSTUDENTS SURROUNDING A DEADLYSTABBING SCENE.ONE MALE JUVENILE DIED FROMAPPARENT STAB WOUNDS.DEPUTIES LOCATED TWO OTHERVICTIMS..

A MAN ANDJUVENILE..

WHO WERE FOUNDINJURED WITH STAB WOUNDSJUST A BLOCK AWAY.INVESTIGATORS SAY THEY LOCATED AWEAPON THATCOULD BE RELATED TO THE CRIME.CLOSING ARGUMENTS CONTINUE TODAYIN THE LESLIECHANCE RE-TRIAL.CHANCE IS ACCUSED OF KILLING HERHUSBAND BACK IN20-13 AND LEAVING HIS BODY IN ANALMOND ORCHARD.PROSECUTORS BEGAN CLOSINGARGUMENTS YESTERDAY BYUSING A POWERPOINT TO WALK THEJURY THROUGH THETIMELINE OF EVENTS BEFORE ANDAFTER TODD CHANCE'S DEATH.THEY ALSO WENT THROUGH WITNESSTESTIMONY ANDSAID THAT THEY BELIEVE CHANCE ISTHE ONE IN THE SURVEILLANCEVIDEOS.THE DEFENSE TEAM BEGAN THEIRCLOSING ARGUMENTSYESTERDAY... BY SAYING THE CASEHAS BEEN BUILT ON A NUMBER OFASSUMPTIONS.ONCE THE CLOSING ARGUMENTS AREFINISHED... THEJURY WILL BEGIN DELIBERATING.YOU CAN FOLLOW ALONG WITH US ONTWITTER, WE HAVE A TEAM INTHE COURTROOM PROVIDING LIVEUPDATES.WE HAVE NEW DETAILS IN THEEXPLOSION AT A HOME INSOUTHWEST BAKESFIELD YESTERDAY.FIRE OFFICIALS ARE NOWESTIMATING DAMAGES TO BEAROUND 450-THOUSAND DOLLARS.AROUND 5-30 P-M YESTERDAY... AHOME NEAR MING AVENUE ANDBUENA VISTA ROAD EXPLODED INTOFLAMES CAUSING THREE PEOPLEINSIDE THE HOME TO FLEE.TWO WERE LEFT WITH BURNINJURIES.POLICE SAY NO NEARBY PROPERTIESWERE AFFECTED.THE INVESTIGATION INTO WHATCAUSED ITCONTINUES.LET'S CHECK IN NOW WITH 23ABC'SCHIEF METEOROLOGISTELAINA RUSK FOR A FIRST LOOK ATYOUR STORM SHIELDFORECAST.WINDS CONTINUE THROUGH THE 58PASS AND DOWN INTO THE DESERTFOR THE MORNING COMMUTE, WITHGUSTS TO 55 MILES PER HOURSTILL POSSIBLE EARLY THISMORNING.

THOSE WINDS WILL BEDYING DOWN THOUGH, WITH THE WINDADVISORYEXPIRING AT 9 A.M.

AND CALMCONDITIONS EXPECTED THEREST OF THE DAY.

THAT'S BECAUSEHIGH PRESSURE IS BUILDINGONSHORE TODAY, WITH MOSTLY SUNNYAND STABLECONDITIONS IN THE FORECAST FORTHE REST OF THE WEEK.

SOEXPECT A CLIMB ABOVE AVERAGE TOTHE LOW 60S IN THE VALLEYTODAY WITH MODERATE AIR QUALITY.THERE IS NO WOODBURNING PERMITTED UNLESS YOUHAVE A REGISTEREDDEVICE.

THE DESERT WILL SEE THELOW 60S AS WELL TODAY WITHA RANGE OF 50S FOR THEMOUNTAINS.TODAY - THE COMMUNITY COULD HAVEAN ANSWER ONWHERE THE NEW LOW-BARRIERHOMELESS SHELTER WILL BEBUILT.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO HAS MOREON TODAY'S CITY COUNCILMEETING DECISION.IT'S A BIG DAY FOR THE CITYCOUNCIL..A MOTION TO VOTE ON THE LOCATIONOF THE LOW-BARRIERHOMELESS SHELTER THAT INITIALLYHAPPENED INSEPTEMBER WILL HAPPEN AGAINTODAY.ANDRAE GONZALEZ/COUCIL MEMBER:"THE VOTERS OF OURCOMMUNITY ELECTED US TO DO AJOB..

AND THAT IS TO MAKE ADECISION..

AND WE HAVE TO MAKE ADECISION..

ITS NOT THE TIME TOSIT ON THE FENCE AND CONTINUE TODELAY THIS DECISION"AFTER MONTHS OF COMMUNITY INPUT,SOME MEMBERS OF THE COUNCILSTILL STANDING BY THEIR INITIALDECISIONS..WILLIE RIVERA/COUNCILM EMBER: "ISTILL FAVORPARTNERING WITH THE COUNTY OFKERN THATS THE BEST USE OFTAXPAYER DOLLARS"ANDRAE GONZALEZ/COUCIL MEMBER:"I'M A STRONGPROPONENT OF THE CALCOT FACILITYAND MY HOPE IS THAT THEFULL COUNCIL IS IN AGREEMENT"WE REACHED OUT TO ALL MEMBERS OFTHE COUNCIL, SOME DID NOTRESPOND BUT OTHERS SAID THEY ARESTILL UP IN THE AIR ABOUTTHEIR DECISION FOR TODAY."ONE BIG THING HAS CHANGED ANDTHAT IS THAT PEOPLE AREBETTER INFORMED..

OUR STAFF ANDRESIDENTS.

IHOPE THAT MEAN WE'LL BE ABLE TOMAKE AN INFORMEDDECISION BASED ON THE FACTS"ONE OF THE SERVICES THAT WILLALSO BE DISCUSSED ATTODAY'S CITY COUNCIL MEETINGINCLUDES A EASTSIDE POLICESUBSTAIN ON THE CALCOT FACILITY.BAKERSFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENTSHARED THATASSESMENT WITH 23ABC, WHICHSTATES IT IS CONTINGENT ONTHE CALCOT PROPERTY ONLY..

NOTANY OF THE OTHERPROPERTY OPTIONS FOR THESHELTER.THIS FRIDAY -- THE HOMELESSCOLLABORATIVE WILL BE OUTCONDUCTING ITS ANNUAL CENSUS --TRYING TO FIND OUT HOW MANYPEOPLE ARE LIVING ON THESTREETS.LAST WEEK -- MORE THAN 100VOLUNTEERS GATHERED AT THEMISSION AT KERN COUNTY FOR ATRAINING SESSION TO PREPARE FORTHE COUNT.IT WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 3:30 TO10:30 A.M THROUGHOUT THECOUNTY.THE FINAL NUMBER WILL DETERMINETHE TYPE OFSERVICES NEEDED FOR HOMELESSPROGRAMS AND FUNDINGPROVIDED BY THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT.MORE THAN 600 PEOPLE AREEXPECTED TO VOLUNTEER.RESIDENTS OF MCFARLAND MAY HAVETO WAIT UP TO SIX MONTHS...BEFORE A DECISION IS MADE ON ANICE DETENTIONFACILITY THAT IS SCHEDULED TOCLOSE.IT WAS STANDING ROOM ONLY AT THEMCFARLAND PLANNINGCOMMISSION MEETING LAST NIGHT...AFTER CITY OFFICIALSANNOUNCED THE FACILITY COULDINSTEAD BECOME A PROCESSINGCENTER.THIS COMES AFTER A NEW CONTRACTWAS SECURED BY THE'GEO GROUP'.REPRESENTATIVES WITH THE COMPANYSAY THE NEW PLAN WOULDBE GOOD FOR THE COMMUNITY --BECAUSE EMPLOYEES ATTHE FACILITY WOULD BE ABLE TOKEEP THEIR JOBS.BUT MANY AT THE MEETINGPROTESTED -- SAYING THEYWERE HAPPIER WITH THE FACILITYORIGINALLY BEING CLOSED.THE MCFARLAND PLANNINGCOMMISSION DID NOT TAKE ACTIONON THE ISSUE AT THE MEETING.OFFICIALS WITH THE COMMISSIONSAY ANOTHER PUBLIC COMMENTWILL BE HELD IN SIX MONTHSBEFORE A DECISION IS MADE.THIS AFTERNOON -- SERVICEPROVIDERS AND LANDLORDS WILLBE DISCUSSING HOW TO MAKE THEIRHOMELESS CLIENTS TURNINTO SUCCESSFUL TENANTS - ANDYOU CAN BE PART OF THEDISCUSSION.LANDLORDS AND SERVICE PROVIDERSARE PARTICIPATING INPROGRAMS TO ASSIST INDIVIDUALSEXPERIENCINGHOMELESSNESS.TIPS AND CHALLENGES WILL BESHARED WITH THE LATESTPROGRAMS... ASSISTING LANDLORDSWITH RENT, SECURITYDEPOSITS AND UNIT MARKETING.THE FREE EVENT IS HOSTED BY THEHOUSING AUTHORITY OFTHE COUNTY OF KERN.THE WORKSHOP WILL BE AT THEBAKER STREET VILLAGE,STARTING AT 1:30 THIS AFTERNOONON BAKER STREET.THE CITY OF BAKERSFIELD HAD ASUCCESSFUL RUN WITH TRANSWEST SECURITY -- AFTER A PILOTPERIOD -- AND THEY ARELOOKING TO CONTINUE PRIVATESECURITY PATROLS AROUNDTHE CITY.CITY STAFF IS RECOMMENDING THATSECURITY PATROLS BEEXTENDED FOR AT LEAST ANOTHERTHREE MONTHS.TRANS-WEST WAS HIRED LAST FALLTO HELP ADDRESS RESIDENTS' ANDBUSINESSES' CONCERNS ABOUT CRIMEIN THE CITY -- ESPECIALLYINVOLVING THE HOMELESS.BIDS WERE SENT IN FROM FIVEDIFFERENT SECURITYCOMPANIES.CITY STAFF WILL RECOMMEND THETRANS-WEST CONTRACT ATTODAY'S MEETING.THE CITY SAYS THE PROPOSAL WASTHE ONE BEST SUITED TOMEET THE COMMUNITY'S NEEDS.TOMORROW IS NATIONAL READING DAYAND TO CELEBRATEOUR 23ABC TEAM WILL BE HEADINGTO A LOCAL SCHOOLTOMORROW -- TO SHARE OUR LOVE OFREADING WITH STUDENTS.IT'S THE FOURTH YEAR OFOUR PARENT COMPANY'S SCRIPPS "IFYOU GIVE A CHILD ABOOK" CAMPAIGN -- WHERE WE ASEMPLOYEES CHOSE TO DONATEA PORTION OF OUR PAYCHECKS TOBUY BOOKS TO DONATE TO THEKERN LITERACY COUNCIL.KIDS WILL GET TO MEET SOME VERYSPECIAL GUEST AND GO HOMEWITH A BOOK OF THEIR OWN.BUT THERE IS ANOTHER BIGSURPRISE WE ARE VERY EXCITED TOREVEAL, AND YOU WON'T WANT TOMISS IT EITHER.TUNE IN TO OUR 23ABC WEBSITE ANDFACEBOOK PAGE AS WE WILLBE STREAMING THIS EVENT LIVE AT10 A.M.HERE'S CHIEF METEOROLOGISTELAINA RUSK WITH YOUR FULLFORECAST...HIGH PRESSURE STARTS BUILDINGONSHORE TODAY, BRINGING ARETURN TO SUNNY AND STABLE 60SFOR THE REST OF THE WEEK HEREON THE VALLEY FLOOR.

AS MOUNTAINAND DESERT WINDSDIE DOWN THIS MORNING WE SEEANOTHER DAY OF MODERATE VALLEYAIR QUALITY, BUT THERE ARE NOSTRONG WINDS FOR THE REST OFTHE WEEK SO EXPECT AIR QUALITYTO GET WORSE.

THATMEANS WE ARE TRYING TO SPARE THEAIR NOW, AND AS A RESULTTHERE IS NO WOOD BURNINGPERMITTED TODAY UNLESS YOU HAVEA REGISTERED DEVICE.TEMPERATURES CLIMB FOR THE RESTOF THE WEEK WITH THISSTABLE WEATHER PATTERN, WITH THEMID-TO-UPPER-60SEXPECTED BY SATURDAY.

SOMEDESERT CITIES COULDPOTENTIALLY GET TO THE LOW 70S!A STORM APPROACHING CENTRALCALIFORNIA WILLCOOL US DOWN SUNDAY INTO MONDAYWITH A CHANCE OF RAIN.IT DOES LOOK COLD ENOUGH TOBRING THE SNOW LEVEL FROM 7,000FEET SUNDAY TO 5,000 FEETMONDAY, BUT WE'LL NEED TOWAIT AND SEE JUST HOW MUCHMOISTURE WE CAN TAP INTOWITH THIS STORM AND JUST HOWCOLD IT WILL BE.IN THE WAKE OF THE STORM, THELONG RANGE FORECAST THENSOARS US RIGHT BACK TO THEMOSTLY SUNNY 60S FOR MOST OFNEXT WEEK.STILL TO COME HERE ON 23ABC NEWSAT 11 A-M...