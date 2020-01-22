Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nova Scotia Man That Is So Done With Winter Dresses Up As Michael Myers

Nova Scotia Man That Is So Done With Winter Dresses Up As Michael Myers

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Nova Scotia Man That Is So Done With Winter Dresses Up As Michael Myers

Nova Scotia Man That Is So Done With Winter Dresses Up As Michael Myers

A Nova Scotia man channeled spooky season in January by donning a stoic Michael Myers mask while completing his winter chores.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SourCrumb

Shannon Hilchie Whenever I vote here in Nova Scotia I say a silent prayer of thanks that it is on paper and not done by electronic means. 2 days ago

FrasrNoah

Noah_Fraser @4M4NND4 @CBCNS That is past and done now though. We still have an industry in Nova Scotia that requires a market f… https://t.co/JpoEPm5DcO 3 days ago

malysiousintent

Long Tim Finally bought the dye I need 🥺 ((on line)) but now I need to bleach out the bottom of my hair (there was still som… https://t.co/WmJvXj9tWg 1 week ago

sebomatik5

Sébø - that's it! I'm done for today. My ears are full of water! - I thought you had those pluggs... - oh. I thought… https://t.co/4jk3ZF3JaJ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.