Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Climate activist and Prince Charles greet in Davos

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Climate activist and Prince Charles greet in Davos

Climate activist and Prince Charles greet in Davos

Britain&apos;s Prince Charles met Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday, moments after he called on business leaders in Davos to create a sustainable economic future.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GIN_TROPICAL

Little Lucifer(Never To Be The Same) RT @SkyNewsAust: Prince Charles says climate change, global warming and loss of diversity are the "greatest threats humanity has ever faced… 2 minutes ago

NettiS17

Nettie RT @Reuters: Britain's Prince Charles met Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg, moments after he called on business leaders in Da… 7 minutes ago

Super_Barnet

Super Barnet RT @itvnews: Princes Charles met teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg after speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos https://t.co/G… 16 minutes ago

GalceranMont

isabel galceran RT @Reuters: Britain's Prince Charles meets Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg in Davos #reutersdavos #wef20 https://t.co/6vHY4… 18 minutes ago

NicholasGray

Nicholas Gray RT @australian: Prince Charles meets with climate activist Greta Thunberg as he warns business leaders of ‘approaching catastrophe’. https:… 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Prince of Wales meets Greta Thunberg [Video]The Prince of Wales meets Greta Thunberg

The Prince of Wales met climate activist Greta Thunberg in Davos on Wednesday after telling world leaders "we simply cannot waste any more time" in the battle to save the planet. In a keynote address..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published

Prince Charles discusses climate change with Greta Thunberg [Video]Prince Charles discusses climate change with Greta Thunberg

Following his speech on decarbonisation at the World Economic Forum in Davos Prince Charles met with climate activist Greta Thunberg to discuss the climate emergency. The Prince left the conference in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.