Lisa Nandy: From outsider to contender for Labour leadership

The Wigan MP and Labour leadership contest outsider Lisa Nandy said Grimsby had been let down by...



Recent related videos from verified sources Jess Phillips throws support behind Nandy for Labour leader Jess Phillips has thrown her support behind Lisa Nandy after pulling out of the Labour leadership contest. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:11Published 11 hours ago Lisa Nandy: People find it hard to imagine me as PM Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy has admitted that people find it hard to imagine someone like her as prime minister, but believes the public is 'ready' for a change. Report by Etemadil. Like us.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:39Published 11 hours ago