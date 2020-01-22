Global  

Jessica Simpson Sexually Abused As Young Girl: Memoir

Jessica Simpson Sexually Abused As Young Girl: Memoir

Jessica Simpson Sexually Abused As Young Girl: Memoir

Jason Merritt/ Getty Images Jessica Simpson says that she was sexually abused as a young girl in her upcoming memoir, &quot;Open Book.&quot; The 39-year-old singer says that a family friend&apos;s daughter sexually abused her when she was 6 years old, as reported by People.

She says she told her parents six years later, however, Simpson says they didn&apos;t talk about the abuse.
