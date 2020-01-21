Global  

UN: Saudi crown prince 'possibly involved' in hack of Jeff Bezos' phone

The UN said that it is "gravely concerned" by the information it received about the case from Jeff Bezos' team.
UN calls for investigation into Saudi crown prince over reports of hacking Jeff Bezos' phone (AMZN)

UN calls for investigation into Saudi crown prince over reports of hacking Jeff Bezos' phone (AMZN)· UN investigators have called for an "immediate investigation by US and other relevant authorities"...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •SBSNYTimes.com


Saudi crown prince had Amazon owner Bezos phone hacked

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman had got mobile phone of...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayReutersReuters India



United Nations Calls For Investigation Into Jeff Bezos Phone Hacking [Video]United Nations Calls For Investigation Into Jeff Bezos Phone Hacking

The U.N. said in a statement Wednesday human rights experts are &quot;gravely concerned&quot; by the accusations against Saudi Arabia.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked [Video]Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked

CBS4's Errol Barnett reports the infiltrator is said to be Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:19Published

