UN: Saudi crown prince 'possibly involved' in hack of Jeff Bezos' phone 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:32s - Published UN: Saudi crown prince 'possibly involved' in hack of Jeff Bezos' phone The UN said that it is "gravely concerned" by the information it received about the case from Jeff Bezos' team.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Eliz Photoclique RT @CREWcrew: MBS hacking and possibly threatening Jeff Bezos reminded us of another figure who communicates with MBS over WhatsApp: Jared… 5 minutes ago