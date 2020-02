Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:20s - Published

Woman unexpectedly finds boa constrictor loitering in bathroom in middle of night

A BRITISH WOMAN UNEXPECTEDLY FOUND A BOA CONSTRICTOR LURKING IN HER BATHROOM IN THE MIDDLE OF NIGHT.

THE UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN ALLEGEDLY DISCOVERED THE 6- TO 8-FOOT-LONG SNAKE ON DEC.

30 AND CALLED POLICE AROUND 1 A.M.

UPON ARRIVING AT THE RESIDENCE, AUTHORITIES WERE "FLABBERGASTED," ACCORDING TO THE EVENING STANDARD.

CONSTABLE CHRIS EASTWOOD, A MERSEYSIDE POLICE OFFICER WHO HAD KNOWLEDGE OF SNAKES, CONFIRMED THAT THE SNAKE WAS A BOA CONSTRICTOR .

"HE WAS ABLE TO CALMLY APPROACH THE REPTILE, WHICH HAD WRAPPED ITSELF AROUND THE BATHROOM SINKS," SAID MERSEYSIDE POLICE.

"(HE) WAS ABLE TO COAX IT TO UNRAVEL ITSELF, SO THAT HE COULD PUT IT INTO A LARGE, SAFE CONTAINER".

AUTHORITIES MADE ARRANGEMENTS TO HAVE THE SNAKE TEMPORARILY HOUSED AT A LOCAL PET RESCUE FACILITY.

THE SNAKE HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY REHOMED AND IS DOING WELL, ACCORDING TO MERCYSIDE POLICE