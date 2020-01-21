Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mountain lion attacks 3-year-old in California park

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Mountain lion attacks 3-year-old in California park

Mountain lion attacks 3-year-old in California park

The Department of Fish and Wildlife gave the approval to euthanize the animal "due to the public safety threat."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

California mountain lion attacks child, 3; dad fights back by hurling backpack

Emergency crews responded to Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Lake Forest, Calif., Monday afternoon...
FOXNews.com - Published

Boy survives attack by Southern California mountain lion

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was in stable condition after suffering severe wounds...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

0grethehill

Da Ogre Lucky kid! Cougars killed a mountain biker in Washington and a hiker in Oregon last year. https://t.co/UCFjPUrAwd 1 hour ago

Saint_Notorious

Notorious Saint RT @KTVU: A mountain lion grabbed a 3-year-old by the neck. The father threw a back pack at the mountain lion, which dropped the boy, gra… 3 hours ago

benblei

Ben Bleiman RT @FOXLA: WHITING RANCH PARK REOPENS: Officials Wednesday announced Whiting Ranch Park was back open after a mountain lion attacked a thre… 3 hours ago

ScienceWeekly

California Science Weekly A mountain lion attacked a 3-year-old boy at Lake Forest in Orange County wilderness park. The child suffered neck… https://t.co/dlFPSW5Ypz 4 hours ago

FOXLA

FOX 11 Los Angeles WHITING RANCH PARK REOPENS: Officials Wednesday announced Whiting Ranch Park was back open after a mountain lion at… https://t.co/2cgePq7hGG 6 hours ago

billybobblugg

BBB Father Takes on Mountain Lion With His Bare Hands After It Attacks His 3-Year-Old Son https://t.co/yP0YQ5JKP3 6 hours ago

bWljyiOy1InEg9w

Hobby Thursday Mountain Lion Attacks 3 Year Old Boy In Whiting Park Ranch Lake Forest C... https://t.co/y8w9TDcHUj via @YouTube 11 hours ago

AnnaWilliams41

Anna Williams Mountain lion attacks, injures 3-year-old boy in California wilderness park https://t.co/Tu0FdNDE3k 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mountain lion spotted carrying backpack of child it attacked in California wilderness park [Video]Mountain lion spotted carrying backpack of child it attacked in California wilderness park

A mountain lion was spotted up a tree carrying the backpack of a three-year-old it had just attacked in Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park on January 3. According to reports, the mountain lion had..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published

Three-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Mountain Lion at Southern California Wilderness Park [Video]Three-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Mountain Lion at Southern California Wilderness Park

Authorities killed a mountain lion after it attacked and injured a three-year-old child at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Lake Forest on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.