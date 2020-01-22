Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Blair Underwood Likes Having Guests Backstage at "A Soldier's Play"

Video Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Blair Underwood Likes Having Guests Backstage at 'A Soldier's Play'

Blair Underwood Likes Having Guests Backstage at "A Soldier's Play"

Blair Underwood talks about opening night of "A Soldier's Play" and why likes seeing people backstage after a show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘A Soldier’s Play’ Broadway Review: Blair Underwood and David Alan Grier Stand and Salute

Charles Fuller’s 1981 drama “A Soldier’s Play” was a revelation in its day, a stage whodunit...
The Wrap - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🎇🎆🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight Blair Underwood Likes Having Guests Backstage at "A Soldier's Play" https://t.co/5zcTfToq0D via @YouTube 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blair Underwood Dedicates His Role in 'A Soldier's Play' to His Dad [Video]Blair Underwood Dedicates His Role in "A Soldier's Play" to His Dad

Blair Underwood talks about taking his dad to opening night of "A Soldier's Play."

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 01:07Published

Blair Underwood Almost Burned Down the Set of 'A Soldier's Play' [Video]Blair Underwood Almost Burned Down the Set of "A Soldier's Play"

Blair Underwood talks about what happened when he showed his family the set of "A Soldier's Play" on Broadway.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.