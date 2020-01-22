Global  

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation The Hawaii congresswoman's lawsuit claims she has suffered damages estimated in excess of $50 million.

The suit alleges former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lied about Gabbard's ties to Russia during a 2019 podcast interview.

Clinton said she felt one female candidate was being "groomed" to be a third-party candidate.

Clinton would go on to label this person as a "favorite" of the Russians.

When later asked if Clinton was referring to Gabbard, Clinton's spokesman, Nick Merrill, replied, "If the nesting doll fits." While it's unclear if the lawsuit stands a chance of succeeding, the news puts Gabbard back into the headlines.

The Democratic presidential candidate will likely need as much publicity as possible ahead of the Iowa caucuses in February.
