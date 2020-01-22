Royal Pain! Animated Show Satirizing Royal Family Gets Greenlight on HBO Max! 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:50s - Published Royal Pain! Animated Show Satirizing Royal Family Gets Greenlight on HBO Max! An animated show satirizing the Royal Family was announced to debut on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

