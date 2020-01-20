Father arrested after slamming teen during high school wrestling match

Global  

A father of a high school wrestler has been arrested for attacking his son's opponent.

Barry Lee Jones has been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct by North Carolina police.

The incident happened at A.L.

Brown High School in Kannapolis.

It occurred when Jones' son was lifted off the mat during a match and slammed to the ground.

A Twitter clip of the incident has since received over 1.5 million views with mixed reactions.

Some defended Jones, saying he had a right to protect his son after the dangerous move.

Jones' son's opponent, who wrestles for Southeast Guilford, was not harmed.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association says it will take action against Jones.

After an investigation is completed
