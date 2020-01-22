Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Royal Pain! Animated Show Satirizing Royal Family Gets Greenlight on HBO Max!

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Royal Pain! Animated Show Satirizing Royal Family Gets Greenlight on HBO Max!

Royal Pain! Animated Show Satirizing Royal Family Gets Greenlight on HBO Max!

An animated show satirizing the Royal Family was announced to debut on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service.

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Orlando Bloom to voice Prince Harry in animated series [Video]Orlando Bloom to voice Prince Harry in animated series

Orlando Bloom is to voice Britain's Prince Harry in a new HBO Max cartoon entitled The Prince.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.