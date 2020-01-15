Global  

Controversial Conversion Therapy Banned In Conservative Utah

Controversial Conversion Therapy Banned In Conservative Utah

Controversial Conversion Therapy Banned In Conservative Utah

Utah is the 19th state -- and one of the most conservative -- to prohibit the controversial practice.

Katie Johnston reports.
So-called conversion therapy banned in conservative Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children is now...
