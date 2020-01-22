Global  

'The Senate should convict,' if the case is proven - Schiff

Ahead of the opening statements of the Senate impeachment trial against U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Representative Adam Schiff says the Senate should remove Trump from office if the Democrats prove their case.
