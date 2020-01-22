Global  

Actor/Host Terry Crews Talks NBC's "America's Got Talent: Champions" & "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Actor/Host Terry Crews Talks NBC's 'America's Got Talent: Champions' & 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Actor/Host Terry Crews Talks NBC's "America's Got Talent: Champions" & "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Hosted by Terry Crews, NBC's “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” brings together the world’s most talented and memorable fan-favorite acts from past seasons of “Got Talent” franchises around the globe.

These all-star acts once again come together to share their artistry and compete against one another in the ultimate celebration of worldwide creativity and talent.

BUILD hosted Crews to talk "AGT: Champions" and the return of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
