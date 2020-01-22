Global  

Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments

Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments

Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments

Hillary Clinton appeared to walk back comments she made about Bernie Sanders, after she refused to say whether she would endorse him if he captures the Democratic party&apos;s nomination.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton over Russia comment

Tulsi Gabbard claims Hillary Clinton's Russia comments were "retribution" for her endorsing Bernie...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller


Hillary Clinton Says She ‘Will Do Whatever I Can to Support Our Nominee’ After Comments About Sanders

*Hillary Clinton* took to Twitter tonight to address comments she made in a candid new interview...
Mediaite - Published


