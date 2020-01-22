Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

GM-Backed Cruise Debuts ‘Origin’ Driverless Vehicle

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:07s - Published < > Embed
GM-Backed Cruise Debuts ‘Origin’ Driverless Vehicle

GM-Backed Cruise Debuts ‘Origin’ Driverless Vehicle

Cruise, the autonomous-vehicle company backed by General Motors and Honda, unveiled the Origin on Tuesday which it says is the first self-driving vehicle designed from the ground-up to get from here to there without a driver.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cruise Origin previews a future that takes the driver out of electric ride hailing

Cruise Origin previews a future that takes the driver out of electric ride hailingAs rainy weather and rush-hour congestion tested drivers’ patience and attention outside, Cruise...
MotorAuthority - Published Also reported by •Mashable



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarazitiMassimo

massimo maraziti RT @alanohnsman: Cruise is bringing the self-driving, electric Origin van to its San Francisco rideshare fleet–someday 🤖🚘🔌⚡️via @forbes htt… 2 hours ago

jamesvgingerich

James V. Gingerich Cruise’s Origin: @GM-Backed Startup Debuts Self-Driving Electric Van For Its Robotaxi Service. #EV #AutoIndustry… https://t.co/dxlZroBex2 2 hours ago

AppTrailerFish

Trailer Fish Cruise’s Origin: GM-Backed Startup Debuts A Self-Driving Electric Van For Robotaxi Service - Forbes https://t.co/2nu6slWgX3 15 hours ago

ForbesTech

Forbes Tech Cruise’s Origin story: GM-backed startup debuts a self-driving electric van for robotaxi service by @alanohnsman https://t.co/XOHQIiwkyz 20 hours ago

alanohnsman

Alan Ohnsman 🚶🏼‍♂️🚲🚌🚄 Cruise is bringing the self-driving, electric Origin van to its San Francisco rideshare fleet–someday 🤖🚘🔌⚡️via… https://t.co/m4ipYGoNHl 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.