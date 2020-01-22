Global  

Alex Rider with Otto Farrant - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Alex Rider Season 1 starring Otto Farrant, Brenock O'Connor, Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure, Andrew Buchan, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Ace Bhatti and Nyasha Hatendi!

Release Date: 2020 Alex Rider is a television series based on Anthony Horowitz's Alex Rider young adult spy novel series.

It is jointly produced by Eleventh Hour Films and Sony Pictures Television.
Alex Rider Season 1 Trailer - Plot synopsis: When Alex Rider learns that his Uncle Ian was killed in the line of duty as a British spy – and not a car accident like he’s been told – everything..

