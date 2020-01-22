Alex Rider with Otto Farrant - Official Trailer 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:06s - Published Alex Rider with Otto Farrant - Official Trailer Check out the official trailer for Alex Rider Season 1 starring Otto Farrant, Brenock O'Connor, Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure, Andrew Buchan, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Ace Bhatti and Nyasha Hatendi! Release Date: 2020 Alex Rider is a television series based on Anthony Horowitz's Alex Rider young adult spy novel series. It is jointly produced by Eleventh Hour Films and Sony Pictures Television. 0

