Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones

Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones Jones passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday evening with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side.

Palin has described Jones as a "kind, generous and supportive" man and a person who was committed to "living life to the full".

In a statement, Palin, 76, said: In a statement, Palin, 76, said: Fellow Monty Python member John Cleese took to his Twitter account to remember his pal and couldn't resist a joke about Jones' passing, seemingly referring to the title of the 2014 live reunion shows 'Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go', the title of which was a reference to the gigs being the troupe's first performances without late member Graham Chapman who died in 1989 at the age of 48.

Cleese, 80, tweeted: As well as co-creating BBC comedy sketch show 'Monty Python's Flying Circus' with the rest of the troupe Jones also directed their movies 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail', 'Monty Python's Life of Brian' and 'Monty Python's The Meaning of Life'.
