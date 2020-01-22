Bombshell Alert

We've got some new Love Island Bombshells!

Meet 22 year-old Luke Trotman, a semi-pro footballer & student from Luton He's made it clear he's got his eye on Siânnise and Leanne.

Mike Boateng might want to watch out for him!

He also fancies newcomer Rebecca Gormley.

Also meet Luke Mabbott, a 24 year-old heating engineer from Redcar Although he's also admitted he fancies Sophie, Shaughna and Rebecca, But he's revealed he's got his eye on Paige the most!

Luke M has also revealed 'Before You Go' by Lewis Capaldi even sums up his love life!