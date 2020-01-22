Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bombshell Alert

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Bombshell Alert

Bombshell Alert

We've got some new Love Island Bombshells!

Meet 22 year-old Luke Trotman, a semi-pro footballer & student from Luton He's made it clear he's got his eye on Siânnise and Leanne.

Mike Boateng might want to watch out for him!

He also fancies newcomer Rebecca Gormley.

Also meet Luke Mabbott, a 24 year-old heating engineer from Redcar Although he's also admitted he fancies Sophie, Shaughna and Rebecca, But he's revealed he's got his eye on Paige the most!

Luke M has also revealed 'Before You Go' by Lewis Capaldi even sums up his love life!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chicating

Erika Jahneke RT @PoliticalAnt: Daily Kos CALL ALERT: Bolton's impeachment bombshell highlights importance of first-hand witnesses. Call 1-888-516-5818 &… 3 hours ago

PoliticalAnt

🌊PoliticalAnt🐜(a.k.a. @JazzLuvnAnt🎷)🔥 Daily Kos CALL ALERT: Bolton's impeachment bombshell highlights importance of first-hand witnesses. Call 1-888-516-… https://t.co/dIyV0gZNBo 3 hours ago

GOPAreCorrupt

Dem-#Resist #Medicare4All #BlueNoMatterWho Daily Kos CALL ALERT: Bolton's impeachment bombshell highlights importance of first-hand witnesses. Call 1-888-511-… https://t.co/X9bd1I1KA8 3 hours ago

ricr_rose

Rose Ricr Sleezeball alert! #KAG2020 Bolton for Biden? Witness swap talk revived in wake of bombshell book manuscript https://t.co/WIfvGyhipO 4 hours ago

routeofthesun

R.N. RT @WordswithSteph: Leaking Stonewall Alert: For all Trumpers anxiously anticipating an expeditious, witness-free impeachment trial... Not… 12 hours ago

mofw_usa

Man of Few Words @RepMarkMeadows @prelives51 And incredibly FNC tried to win the slobberfest over it. BOMBSHELL!!! RED ALERT!!! BREA… https://t.co/EvsOyWcPBz 20 hours ago

HambrickRo

Robin Hambrick RT @phillipcaster42: Faking news alert: Michael Bolton writes a bombshell book which insights illegal impeachment proceedings! @DonaldJTrum… 1 day ago

beckyc2004

Rebecca Caton America stay alert, all this smearing of the Bidens is to distract us from the bombshell of John Bolton’s book. 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.