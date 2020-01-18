Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window as Aston Villa bring in highly-rated striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk.

Recent related news from verified sources Premier League: Brighton, Aston Villa play out a draw Brighton [UK], Jan 18 (ANI): Aston Villa held Brighton to a 1-1 draw on Saturday in the ongoing...

Sify - Published 4 days ago



"Better than Wesley" - Aston Villa's Mbwana Samatta profiled using Football Manager Mbwana Samatta will become the first ever Tanzanian player to play in the Premier League after he...

Walsall Advertiser - Published 9 hours ago







