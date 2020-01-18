Global  

Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window as Aston Villa bring in highly-rated striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk.
Premier League: Brighton, Aston Villa play out a draw

Brighton [UK], Jan 18 (ANI): Aston Villa held Brighton to a 1-1 draw on Saturday in the ongoing...
"Better than Wesley" - Aston Villa's Mbwana Samatta profiled using Football Manager

Mbwana Samatta will become the first ever Tanzanian player to play in the Premier League after he...
New Aston Villa Women sporting director Eniola Aluko hopes to help them become a top WSL side.

Ezri Konsa thought he’d scored his first Premier League in dramatic fashion against Watford, but the Aston Villa defender was disappointed to learn that it had been given to team-mate Tyrone Mings.

