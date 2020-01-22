Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:44s - Published Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones Comedy legend Michael Palin reflects on the life and legacy of his friend and “Monty Python” co-star Terry Jones, who died at the age of 77 after battling dementia.

Tweets about this (((Christian JB))) 🐌 RT @Flying_Inside: This made me well up https://t.co/FZoRkSojiB 4 minutes ago Gary Rickard RT @BBCLookNorth: 'It's like losing a limb' - Sir Michael Palin pays tribute to Monty Python co-star Terry Jones: https://t.co/HR0Zws1E08 h… 5 minutes ago Samuel Diesel Terry Jones: Michael Palin pays tribute to Monty Python star https://t.co/t11zcLfU9s https://t.co/DdLpfZP1Wg 6 minutes ago Clare Lissaman Terry Jones: “He had an enormous number of friends who loved him dearly” - Palin https://t.co/qa0fUUjuWo 7 minutes ago 👨‍💼 VP-Yordi 🇲🇽 RT @dailystar: Monty Python star Michael Palin pays touching tribute to late friend Terry Jones https://t.co/P4mx2fQIQi 9 minutes ago Daily Star Monty Python star Michael Palin pays touching tribute to late friend Terry Jones https://t.co/P4mx2fQIQi 10 minutes ago christhebarker God. Heartbreaking watching Palin. https://t.co/q9VtTzloYA 18 minutes ago Yuko Kato 😿😿😿 BBC News - Palin on Jones: 'He was a wonderful companion' https://t.co/dTyR2SBy8T 21 minutes ago