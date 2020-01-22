Global  

Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones

Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones

Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones

Comedy legend Michael Palin reflects on the life and legacy of his friend and “Monty Python” co-star Terry Jones, who died at the age of 77 after battling dementia.
Terry Jones: Michael Palin pays tribute to Monty Python star

Sir Michael Palin pays tribute to his Monty Python co-star Terry Jones, who has died aged 77.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicThe Wrap


Terry Jones: Monty Python stars pay tribute after comedy great dies at 77

Sir Michael Palin, John Cleese and Eric Idle lead the tributes to their former co-star Terry Jones.
BBC News - Published


Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones [Video]Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones

Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones Jones passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday evening with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side. Palin has described Jones as a "kind, generous and..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:24Published

Palin on Jones: 'He was a wonderful companion' [Video]Palin on Jones: 'He was a wonderful companion'

Sir Michael Palin pays tribute to his Monty Python co-star Terry Jones, who has died aged 77.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:54Published

