Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report

Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report

Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report

Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos responded to reports that his phone was hacked as part of Saudi Arabia’s effort to control his newspaper’s coverage of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.
Jeff Bezos tweets reminder that Saudi government murdered a journalist

Jeff Bezos has some thoughts for the Saudi government. Following yesterday's bombshell report that...
Mashable - Published

Saudi dismisses link to Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' phone hack

Saudi dismisses link to Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' phone hackThe Saudi embassy in Washington has dismissed suggestions the kingdom hacked the phone of Washington...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Premium Times Nigeria



Saudi minister calls Bezos hacking claim 'absurd' [Video]Saudi minister calls Bezos hacking claim 'absurd'

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisul bin Farhan tells Reuters that a report that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a role in the hacking of of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos&apos; mobile phone is..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published

Digital Trends Live - 1.22.20 | Jeff Bezos Cell Phone Hacked By Saudi Prince + Pajama Facial ID [Video]Digital Trends Live - 1.22.20 | Jeff Bezos Cell Phone Hacked By Saudi Prince + Pajama Facial ID

On the show today: A new report claims Jeff Bezos' phones was hacked by the crowned prince of Saudi Arabia; Sonos will be dropping support for older products; Netflix Q4 domestic subscriber growth was..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

