Jodie Whittaker Answers Doctor Who Questions From Twitter

The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, uses the power of Twitter to answer questions about Doctor Who and all things TARDIS-related.

Does the Doctor ever wash her clothes?

Are the Doctor and the Master the same being?

Does the TARDIS have a bedroom inside it?

Is Mary Poppins a Time Lord?

Jodie answers all these questions and more!

DOCTOR WHO airs Sundays 8PM ET/PT on BBC America