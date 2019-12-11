Global  

Jodie Whittaker Answers Doctor Who Questions From Twitter

Video Credit: WIRED - Duration: 10:57s
Jodie Whittaker Answers Doctor Who Questions From Twitter

Jodie Whittaker Answers Doctor Who Questions From Twitter

The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, uses the power of Twitter to answer questions about Doctor Who and all things TARDIS-related.

Does the Doctor ever wash her clothes?

Are the Doctor and the Master the same being?

Does the TARDIS have a bedroom inside it?

Is Mary Poppins a Time Lord?

Jodie answers all these questions and more!

DOCTOR WHO airs Sundays 8PM ET/PT on BBC America
