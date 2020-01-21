Global  

Halsey’s heartfelt birthday tribute to boyfriend Evan Peters

Halsey's heartfelt birthday tribute to boyfriend Evan Peters The 'American Horror Story' star turned 33 on 20 January and to celebrate the occasion, his girlfriend and signer Halsey posted a sweet tribute to him on her Instagram.

Uploading snaps of the pair taken in a photo booth, she wrote: The couple were first linked in late September when they were seen together at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Before finding love with Evan, Halsey was in a relationship with fellow musician Yungblud.

The former flames collaborated on their hit track '11 Minutes'.
