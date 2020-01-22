Global  

Derek Jeter News Conference After Election To Baseball Hall Of Fame

Derek Jeter News Conference After Election To Baseball Hall Of Fame

Derek Jeter News Conference After Election To Baseball Hall Of Fame

Former Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

He's joined in this cycle's class by former Montreal Expos and Colorado Rockies slugger Larry Walker.

They held a news conference to discuss the honor.
Skip Bayless reacts to Derek Jeter being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

Skip Bayless reacts to Derek Jeter being inducted into the Baseball Hall of FameSkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to news that Derek Jeter will be inducted into the Baseball...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •azcentral.comESPN


Hall of a day for Jeter, Walker…Clips top Mavs…Brawl mars Kansas-KState game…Duke, ‘Nova win

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baseball Hall of Fame will be adding Derek Jeter and Larry Walker during its...
Seattle Times - Published


JohnMaring2

John Maring RT @CBSNewYork: WATCH LIVE NOW: Yankees legend Derek Jeter holds news conference after election to baseball Hall of Fame. https://t.co/Bzzp… 6 minutes ago

OkioBDesigns

Okio B Designs RT @peterhaskell880: Suzyn Waldman told @wcbs880 that Derek Jeter (w/ Larry Walker) always said the right thing. When we asked at his Hall… 15 minutes ago

peterhaskell880

Peter Haskell Suzyn Waldman told @wcbs880 that Derek Jeter (w/ Larry Walker) always said the right thing. When we asked at his H… https://t.co/jrixyPrD3C 1 hour ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Derek Jeter discusses his Yankees legacy and more during Hall of Fame press conference - Major League Baseball News… https://t.co/U80goGJBTS 1 hour ago

yanksburner5ny

yankeesburner5ny Derek Jeter discusses his Yankees legacy and more during Hall of Fame press conference https://t.co/gXKFnI4vgB https://t.co/fsijaIMX7Y 1 hour ago

PJSports

Poughkeepsie Journal Sports Derek Jeter and Larry Walker spoke at a news conference in New York City after being voted into Baseball Hall of Fa… https://t.co/fDhmeiIlFc 1 hour ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York WATCH LIVE NOW: Yankees legend Derek Jeter holds news conference after election to baseball Hall of Fame.… https://t.co/Ww7yiOlbZX 3 hours ago

conuys

Jon Dixon RT @SNYtv: Derek Jeter is fine with not being unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame: "Trying to get that many people to agree on somethin… 9 hours ago


Cooperstown prepares for Hall of Fame Weekend [Video]Cooperstown prepares for Hall of Fame Weekend

One of the world’s most famous athletes will be making his way to Cooperstown this summer, and the locals are already preparing.

Credit: WKTVPublished

Larry Walker To Become 2nd Canadian Inducted In Baseball's Hall Of Fame [Video]Larry Walker To Become 2nd Canadian Inducted In Baseball's Hall Of Fame

The pride of Maple Ridge, B.C., received enough votes to enter Cooperstown in his final year of eligibility.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:18Published

