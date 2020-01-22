Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Tech leads S&P to slight gain

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Tech leads S&P to slight gain

Tech leads S&P to slight gain

Technology shares led the S&P 500 marginally higher Wednesday, as a healthy forecast from IBM helped mitigate worries over the developing coronavirus outbreak.

Fred Katayama reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tech leads S&P to slight gain

Investors brushed aside fears from China's virus outbreak Wednesday and bought tech shares led by IBM, helping nudge the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs.

The Nasdaq added a tenth percent.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management chief investment officer Kevin Mahn: SOUNDBITE: HENNION & WALSH ASSET MANAGEMENT CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER KEVIN MAHN (ENGLISH) SAYING: "What we've seen today and what we've seen thus far in 2020 is just a continuation of 2019.

There's generally a fear of missing out on future upside potential among retail investors." Although the coronavirus spread to more Chinese cities, investors were assuaged by Beijing's stepped up efforts to curb the outbreak, which Chinese President Xi Jingping said was a top priority.

Back on Wall Street, IBM's rally helped lift tech stocks.

Big Blue's quarterly revenue growth and bullish full-year profit forecast topped Wall Street's targets.

Intel, Texas Instruments and other chip stocks rose after Dutch chip equipment maker ASML issued a strong forecast for sales and profit.

Class="kln">Tesla shares zoomed higher, pushing the electric car maker's market valuation past the $100 billion mark.

It became the first U.S. auto maker to achieve that milestone.

Netflix shares shed early gains to end lower.

The video streaming pioneer's quarterly subscriber growth topped estimates, but it warned of a tough first quarter.



Recent related news from verified sources

Tech sector leads S&P 500 to slight gain

Technology shares led the S&P 500 marginally higher on Wednesday, as a healthy forecast from IBM...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

freddiethekat

Fred Katayama Tech shares nudge S&P and Nasdaq higher to record highs. https://t.co/OPxjhZZp9z @ReutersMoney @kmahnhw @hennionandwalsh $NFLX $IBM $TSLA 1 hour ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Tech leads S&P to slight gain... 1 hour ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech sector leads S&P 500 to slight gain https://t.co/uFsEC9q5SF 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tech leads S&P to slight gain [Video]Tech leads S&P to slight gain

Technology shares led the S&amp;P 500 marginally higher Wednesday, as a healthy forecast from IBM helped mitigate worries over the developing coronavirus outbreak. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.