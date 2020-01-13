Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harvard Study Links Stress To Premature Gray Hair

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Harvard Study Links Stress To Premature Gray Hair

Harvard Study Links Stress To Premature Gray Hair

While there’s been plenty of anecdotal evidence suggesting premature graying can be caused by extreme stress — whether this is true and how this happens isn’t widely understood.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Georges43172743

Georges Harvard Study Links Stress To Premature Gray Hair https://t.co/8rshDAjT7L via @YouTube 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stress Can Turn Hair Prematurely Gray: Study [Video]Stress Can Turn Hair Prematurely Gray: Study

Science has just confirmed what many have long suspected—stress can make you go gray before your time.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:48Published

Juul Pods Contain Hazardous Toxins, Says Harvard Study [Video]Juul Pods Contain Hazardous Toxins, Says Harvard Study

The study was published in the 'American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine' last week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.